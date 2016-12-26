GBP/USD Consolidates Above Monthly Support Level

GBP/USD traded within a narrow range on Monday, as the bank holiday resulted in low volatility across most of the majors. The pair has held above support from the October close for a second consecutive session. With several of the majors signaling the …
