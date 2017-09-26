GBP/USD dropped to an intraday low of 1.3409 on Tuesday on hawkish Yellen and concerns of a slowdown in the British economy. Cable ended flat lined at 1.3457. Doji candle on the daily chart Tuesday’s Doji candle at 1.3449 (23.6% Fib R of 1.2774-1.3657 …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD – Doji signals bearish exhaustion, yield differential favors GBP - September 26, 2017
- Forex – Chart GBP/USD Update: Corrective pullback lacking momentum - September 26, 2017
- GBP/USD erases losses toward mid-1.34s on mixed reaction to Yellen’s remarks - September 26, 2017