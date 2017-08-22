GBP/USD drop to 8-week low, Risk Reversal and Bond yield spread warrants caution

GBP/USD finally breached the 50-DMA to the downside in a convincing manner on Tuesday and extended losses in Asia to an 8-week low of 1.2805 levels. The downside break of the recent trading range of 1.2830-1.2920 marks the continuation of the sell-off from …
