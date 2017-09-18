GBP/USD drops toward 1.35 on Carney’s remarks at IMF

The GBP/USD pair came under a renewed selling pressure during the NA session and lost around 50-pips in the last 10 minutes to refresh is daily low at 1.3504. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.3530, losing 0.5% on the day. Following last week’s …
