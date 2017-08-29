The Sterling is now giving up some of its initial gains vs. the greenback, forcing GBP/USD to recede towards the mid-1.2900s. After climbing as high as the 1.2980 area during early trade, sellers have stepped in and prompted the current knee-jerk in Cable …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD eases from tops, back near 1.2950 - August 29, 2017
- Pound v US dollar: USD slides as North Korea launches missile over Japan - August 29, 2017
- GBP/USD Forecast: poised to extend its gains up to 1.3000 and beyond - August 29, 2017