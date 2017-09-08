GBP/USD Elliott Wave View: More Upside

GBPUSD Short Term Elliott Wave view suggests that the rally from the 8/24 low is unfolding as an impulse Elliott Wave structure, up from the 8/24 low (1.2773), Minor wave 1 ended at 1.2979 and Minor wave 2 ended at 1.2851. Minor wave 3 is in progress and …
