GBP/USD extends consolidative price-action just above mid-1.2700s

The GBP/USD pair extended its consolidative price-action within a 20-pips narrow trading range and struggled for a firm direction amid lackluster trading action on Friday. The pair failed to build on previous session’s up-move led by hawkish BoE tilt as …
