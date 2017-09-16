GBP/USD: Eyes On BOE Decision, U.S. Inflation Data

The Swiss National Bank left monetary policy unchanged at its quarterly announcement today, in line with expectations. The interest rate on sight deposits remains at -0.75% and the target range for the three-month Swiss Libor unchanged at between -1.25% …
