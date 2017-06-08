The bulls loosened their grip on the pound, prompting a retreat in the GBP/USD pair from 10-day highs posted last hour at 1.2978. GBP/USD: A big day ahead The cable reversed course sharply and fell back to the familiar region near the mid-point of 1.29 …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD fades a spike to 1.2980 as UK vote gets underway - June 8, 2017
- FxWirePro: GBP/USD trades flat, markets await UK General Election - June 8, 2017
- GBP/USD deflates to the mid-1.2900s, UK elections eyed - June 8, 2017