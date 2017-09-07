GBP/USD fades an uptick to 1.3070, Brexit bill debate gets underway

GBP/USD found fresh buyers near 1.3030 region and staged a solid bounce to test 5-week tops of 1.3083, before meeting fresh supply near 1.3070 levels to now consolidate the renewed uptick. GBP/USD: 1.3100 still on sight The spot finally broke its …
