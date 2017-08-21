GBP/USD Forecast: bearish bias remains below 1.2930 hurdle

The GBP/USD pair edged higher at the start of a new trading week and managed to extend Friday’s modest rebound from 5-week lows. The pair once again failed to sustain above the 1.2900 handle and quickly dropped to the 1.2830 region during NY trading …
