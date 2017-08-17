The US Dollar extended overnight slump from near 3-week highs and helped the GBP/USD pair to build on surprisingly stronger UK jobs data-led recovery move from over 1-month lows. The greenback weakened across the board after minutes from the Federal …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: likely to face stiff resistance near 1.2930 region, UK retail sales eyed - August 17, 2017
- FxWirePro: USD/ZAR trades in narrow range, bias remains neutral - August 16, 2017
- Cakewalk Rapture Session on sale for $9.95 USD at Plugin Boutique - August 16, 2017