The GBP/USD pair held within a limited trading over the past one week and remained capped below the key 1.30 psychological mark amid uncertainty surrounding Brexit talks. The pair even failed to benefit from a modest US Dollar weakness led by Friday’s …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: USD/THB trades in stiff directions, bias remains neutral - September 4, 2017
- GBP/USD Forecast: maintains neutral bias, eyeing UK PMI for some impetus - September 4, 2017
- Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Bounce Looks Doomed - September 4, 2017