GBP/USD Forecast: pressuring the lows, gaining bearish traction

The GBP/USD pair fell towards its recent lows early London, printing a daily low of 1.2841 before bouncing modestly, and once again rejected by selling interest aligned between 1.2900/20. The pair remains within its latest well-defined range, but near the …
