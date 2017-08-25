On Thursday, the GBP/USD pair rebounded from two-month lows but failed to extend the recovery move further beyond the 1.2830-35 region and finally settled around the 1.2800 handle, nearly unchanged for the day. In absence of any disappointment from the UK …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD catching a minor bid above 1.2800, Yellen eyed - August 25, 2017
- GBP/USD Forecast: recovers modestly from 2-month lows, focus remains on Yellen’s speech - August 25, 2017
- GBP futures: further weakness unlikely - August 25, 2017