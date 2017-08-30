GBP/USD Forecast: struggles to sustain above 50-DMA, US ADP and GDP revision in focus

On Tuesday, the GBP/USD pair initially extended last week’s recovery move from near two-month lows and touched a two-week high level near the 1.2980 region. Bulls, however, seemed lacking conviction, with the pair reversing early gains to end the day with …
