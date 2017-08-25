“GBP/USD probed the 1.2775/59 December 2016, late April and late May lows where it found short term support. We expect this area to continue to underpin today. Below it sit the 50% retracement and 200 day moving average at 1.2688/54”. “We continue to …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD found short term support at 1.2775/59 – Commerzbank - August 25, 2017
- SEB: British Pound (GBP) Is “Most Undervalued In The G10 Currency Group” - August 25, 2017
- GBP v AUD – Focus on Jackson Hole speeches pushes sterling lower - August 25, 2017