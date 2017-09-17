The star of the week was clearly the pound as it broke through higher in a fast and stunning manner on the back of some strong hawkish comments from the BOE. The underlying strength was palpable in the week before the last and it showed that it was only a …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Fundamental Analysis – week of September 18,… - September 17, 2017
- GBP/USD: Eyes On BOE Decision, U.S. Inflation Data - September 16, 2017
- ING Book Profit on Gutsy Bet Pound Sterling was Oversold Agianst the US Dollar - September 16, 2017