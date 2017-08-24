GBP/USD clocked a high/low of 1.2837/1.2774 on Thursday before ending the day on a flat note at 1.2799 levels. The price action on the daily chart points to indecision in the marketplace ahead of the Yellen speech at Jackson Hole Symposium. Doji candle at …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD – Indecision on the charts, risk reversal at 2-month low ahead of Jackson Hole - August 24, 2017
- GBP/USD recovery stalls near 1.2840 - August 24, 2017
- GBP/USD analysis: stuck around 1.2800, bearish - August 24, 2017