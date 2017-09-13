GBP/USD: limited selling interest

The GBP/USD pair retreated from a multi-month high of 1.3328 achieved after London opening, as UK employment data showed that wages are still lagging well beyond inflation, which may result in the BOE remaining on-hold on rates, despite of rising inflation.
