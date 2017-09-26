Currently we are at 1.3437 in a bearish channel and the US Dollar Index is positive. WE are looking to break this support and then see a move to the bottom at 1.3376. A break of that look to the Day bottom at 1.3254. The average daily true range (ATR) for …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: Nice Channel - September 26, 2017
- Pound v US dollar: How will GBP respond to PM’s meeting with Donald Tusk? - September 26, 2017
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GOLD, CRUDE OIL Daily Forecast - September 26, 2017