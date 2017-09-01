GBP/USD ended yesterday with a long-tailed Doji candle. The sharp recovery from the low of 1.2852 also marked a failure on the part of the bears to keep the spot below 100-DMA levels. The chart above shows the spot clocked a high of 1.2947 earlier today …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Options: Bullish follow through to Doji likely - September 1, 2017
- GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure Ahead Of UK PMI, NFP - September 1, 2017
- GBP: Outlook Improves Against Both USD and EUR - September 1, 2017