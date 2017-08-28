Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD pair jumped up after hitting the support of 1.28 [Video] - August 28, 2017
- GBP/CAD Exchange Rate Update: The British Pound And Canadian Dollar Currencies Are Moving In Opposite Directions - August 28, 2017
- Weekly Technical Outlook: GPB/USD; Market Forecasts for August 28th – September 1st - August 28, 2017