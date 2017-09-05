GBP/USD – Pound Pushes Higher as US Factory Orders Tumble

The British pound has posted considerable gains in the Tuesday session. In North American trade, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3027, up 0.76% on the day. On the release front, British Services PMI eased to 53.2, short of the estimate of 53.5 points. US Factory …
