GBP/USD – Pound Remains Subdued Ahead Of U.S. And British GDP Reports

GBP/USD has shown little movement since Tuesday, as the pair trades at 1.2340. On the release front, the highlight of the day is Final GDP. We’ll also get a look at Core Durable Goods Orders and unemployment claims. There are no UK releases on Thursday.
