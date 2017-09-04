GBP/USD – Pound Shrugs Off Soft Construction PMI

The British pound is almost unchanged in the Monday session. In North American trade, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2956, up 0.01% on the day. On the release front, British Construction PMI slowed to 51.1, short of the estimate of 52.1 points. This marked the …
