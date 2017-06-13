GBP/USD preserves post-CPI gains above 1.27

The GBP/USD pair gathered some bullish momentum following the inflation report from the U.K. and rose above the 1.27 handle, erasing the majority of yesterday’s losses. After refreshing its session high at 1.2740, the pair went into a consolidation phase …
