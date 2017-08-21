GBP/USD pushes above 1.29 on greenback weakness

The GBP/USD pair gained traction in the NA session and rose above the 1.29 handle to refresh its session peak at 1.2911. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.2904, losing 0.2% on the day. A recent USD sell-off amid the falling U.S. Treasury-bond yields …
