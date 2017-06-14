GBP/USD: ready to extend recovery

The GBP/USD pair advanced up to 1.2796 this Wednesday, but begun retreating with London opening, further sliding after the release of employment data from the UK. Positive headlines were largely offset by a downward surprise in wages. The unemployment rate …
