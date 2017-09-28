GBP/USD rebound faces resistance at 1.3450

GBP/USD moved further to the upside from 2-week lows and reached a fresh daily high at 1.3455 during the American session. It pulled back later, finding support at 1.3425. The recovery was boosted by a retreat of the US Dollar that failed to benefit from a …
