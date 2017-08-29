The Pound to US Dollar exchange rate recovered from a two-month low at the end of last week’s session following remarks from Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen. ‘Cable’ Slides to 40-Day Low Despite UK Budget Surplus Sterling started last week …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Recovers from 2-Month Low Following Fed Chair Janet Yellen Speech - August 29, 2017
- GBP/USD eases from tops, back near 1.2950 - August 29, 2017
- Pound v US dollar: USD slides as North Korea launches missile over Japan - August 29, 2017