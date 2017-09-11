GBP/USD Remains Supported ahead of Key UK Data and BoE Decision

Equity markets rallied back on Monday and safe-haven demand took a downturn as Hurricane Irma abated and North Korea refrained from conducting more missile tests (for the time being). The US dollar found a bit of footing as it rebounded after having …
