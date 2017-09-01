GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure Ahead Of UK PMI, NFP

GBP/USD inaugurated Friday’s trading session showing weakness after weekly consolidation sessions. The cable clocked 1.2953 high then dipped to 1.1905 low at which, hoovering 1.2911 intraday. Technically, on daily chart, 20-EMA hass crossed below 50-EMA …
