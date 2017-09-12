GBP/USD Risks Larger Advance Ahead of BoE on Strong U.K. CPI Report

– U.K. Consumer Price Index (CPI) to Pick Up for First Time Since May. -Core Rate of Inflation to Increase Annualized 2.5%- Second Highest Reading for 2017. – Sign Up & Join DailyFX Market Analyst Martin Essex LIVE to Cover the U.K. CPI Report. Trading the …
