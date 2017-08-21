GBP/USD still bearish, room for a test of 1.2775 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group remain bearish on Cable and expect it to test the 1.2770 region in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “GBP traded in a range of 1.3832/1.2919, modestly wider than our expected 1.2830/1.2910 consolidation range. The daily closing is …
