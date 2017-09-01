GBP/USD surges to 1.30 handle on dismal NFP print

The GBP/USD pair extended upbeat UK manufacturing PMI-led up-move and surged through 50-day SMA hurdle to fresh two-week highs, closer to the key 1.30 psychological mark on dismal US jobs report. The US Dollar weakened across the board after the headline …
