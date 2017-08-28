GBP/USD – Trapped between trend lines, risk reversals at 2-month low

Yellen’s silence on monetary policy on Friday pushed the GBP/USD higher to 1.2889 levels. The currency pair opened this week at a high of 1.2924 and currently trades around 1.2885 levels. Friday’s positive move adds credence to the Thursday’s Doji …
