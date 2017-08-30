GBP/USD tumbles below 1.29 handle on upbeat US macro data

The GBP/USD pair met with some fresh supply near 1.2940 level and has now dropped to fresh session lows, around 1.2880 level post upbeat US macro data. The pair came under some fresh selling pressure during early NA session and the initial leg of slide was …
