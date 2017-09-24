GBP/USD Weekly Analysis – September 24

GBP/USD is now facing a long term bearish trend line on its weekly chart. An upside break through the trend line could take price to next resistance level at 1.3950 which would be the final target of the uptrend from 1.1946 (Oct 2016 low). Near term …
