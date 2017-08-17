GBP/USD – Will bond yield spread save the day for GBP bulls?

The GBP/USD pair rose to an Intraday high of 1.2909 on Thursday before deflating to 1.2866. The UK July retail sales beat estimates, although the annualised growth was weak. The US-UK 10-year bond yield spread narrowed further to 110 basis points.
