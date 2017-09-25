GBP/USD: Will it extend the recovery above 1.3500 ahead of Yellen?

The overnight recovery in GBP/USD has come to a stall in the Asian trades, with the bulls now turning cautious amid persisting moderate risk-aversion and a lack of Brexit clarity. GBP/USD struggles below daily pivot at 1.3494 The spot found some support …
