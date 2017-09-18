GBP/USD ended last week higher by 3%, its highest weekly gains in years as the traders priced-in increased odds of the BOE rate in Feb 2018. The pound jumped to a high of 1.3616 on Friday after a renowned BOE dove, Gertjan Vlieghe, turned hawkish.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Bull Flag Continuation Chart Pattern Targets 1.3750 - September 18, 2017
- GBP/USD – Yield differential favors GBP, all eyes on the Fed - September 18, 2017
- GBP: ‘Bumping Along The Bottom’ Still Sumps It Up’; What’s Next – SocGen - September 18, 2017