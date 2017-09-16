Foreign exchange strategists at ING Bank N.V. have been rewared for backing the Pound when it was down. But, they now see any further rises in GBP/USD as being generous. The best performing currency of the week past was Sterling, which hit a 15 month high …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- ING Book Profit on Gutsy Bet Pound Sterling was Oversold Agianst the US Dollar - September 16, 2017
- GBP/USD: best week in years - September 16, 2017
- GBP: The Central Bank Clears the Path for Rate Hikes - September 15, 2017