The outcome has seen the Euro retreat below 1.18 against an increasingly confident US Dollar and going below 0.88 against the British Pound. With politics back on the agenda, we have noted the Catalan issue has the potential to push the Euro 5% lower here.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Italian Elections to Weigh on Euro vs Pound Sterling and US Dollar Caution Analysts - September 27, 2017
- Tusk Strikes Surprisingly Optimistic on Brexit Process, Helps Pound Sterling Holds Advance Against Euro and US Dollar - September 27, 2017
- GBP/USD Falling Wedge Pattern Approaches Support within Wave-4 - September 27, 2017