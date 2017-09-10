Morning Report APAC: USD, indices rise as storm passes

The strong USD selloff continued until NY close on Friday night … I can’t talk to anyone who is not bearish GBP and the break of 1.3000 last week has hurt a lot of funds. The next level to watch is 1.3267, the previous high of the year.
