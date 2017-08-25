Pound Canadian Dollar (GBP CAD) Climbs on CA Government Budget Drop

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen took to the stage to discuss financial stability at this year’s symposium, and, much to the disappointment of USD traders, she stuck strictly to the subject matter, refusing to offer any insight into monetary policy.
