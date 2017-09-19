“The contained retracement expected in the very near term mostly reflects uncertainty on the outcome of Brexit negotiations, which are proving difficult,” said Intesa’s Jamelah Asmara, who seems GBP/USD pulling back to 1.32. The view is shared, although to …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP v USD: Sterling rallies after Carney speech sends pairing lower - September 19, 2017
- Pound Sterling has “Further to Run” vs Euro + US Dollar in Short-Term say Deutsche Bank - September 19, 2017
- GBP/USD bullish, probable surpass of 1.3655 – UOB - September 19, 2017