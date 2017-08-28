Pound to Australian Dollar Rate: Technical Forecast, Data, and Events to Watch for the Week Ahead

The Pound to Australian Dollar exchange rate (GBP/AUD) has found support at a major trendline at … Technically lower highs and lower lows puts AUD/USD at risk of falling below 78 cents,” said BK Asset Managment’s Kathy Lien. Building Approvals (July …
