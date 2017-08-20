Pound to Canadian Dollar Exchange Rate News & Live Events – USD/CAD Forecast to Retrace Rally

If Canada’s retail sales beat expectations, this could help the ‘Loonie’ to hold its recent gains. However, if the US Dollar becomes more appealing or markets become risk-averse, the GBP/CAD exchange rate could quickly recover from its recent lows.
