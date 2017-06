Pound to Dollar Rate: Forecast Downgrades Loom, May to Press on and Govern with DUP

As a result, UniCredit say their already bearish GBP forecasts (GBP-USD at 1.28 and EUR-GBP at 0.89 by year-end) “are now subject to deeper Sterling downside risk”. Note that EUR/GBP at 0.89 equates into a Pound to Euro exchange rate at 1.1236. UniCredit …